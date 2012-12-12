BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Union should be
able to clinch a deal on a new system of banking supervision on
Wednesday, Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne told his
counterparts.
"I think that we have a lot of agreement around this table.
If we work hard today there is no reason we cannot have an
agreement," Osborne told a meeting of EU finance ministers in
Brussels.
But he said the European Central Bank should not have powers
to intervene in banks outside the euro zone.
"It would be very difficult for us to accept that the ECB
could exercise certain powers for Deutsche Bank in London. That
would be an unfair arrangement," he said.