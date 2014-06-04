* EBA's Enria sees aggressive sales tactics at banks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 4 Banks are giving retail customers
poor or misleading information about risks from investing in new
forms of hybrid debt for tapping in a crisis, a top European
Union regulator said on Wednesday.
Banks across the 28-country bloc are under pressure from
regulators to hold more capital and to supplement it with
instruments like contingent capital or "CoCos" that can be
written down or converted into equity if the bank that issued
them gets into trouble.
The aim is to shield taxpayers from having to bail out
collapsing banks again like in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Andrea Enria, chairman of the EU's European Banking
Authority, said the EBA and its counterparts for securities
markets and insurance, will soon issue a joint statement setting
out their concerns.
"We not only address the consumers but we also send a
message to issuers, that they should strictly respect the rules
that are in place," Enria told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference.
There were no plans for any ban on sales to retail
customers, he stressed.
"Analysts are saying the market for these instruments is
going to increase quite fast in the second part of the year so
it's important there is increased attention," Enria added.
Banks in the EU will have to hold such loss absorbing
instruments - separate from their core capital buffers -
equivalent to 8 percent of their liabilities, opening up a huge
market in hybrid debt.
The EBA has been assessing how banks are selling hybrid debt
and has found that some are tempted to sell to retail investors.
Enria said banks may in some cases be selling the hybrid
debt to investors who are not fully aware of the risk that one
day their investment could be written down.
The regulators found a number of shortcomings, including
cases where consumers received insufficient or misleading
information about the risks in hybrid debt, he added.
Consumers have faced "aggressive selling techniques" and
given the impression that hybrid debt is as safe as a bank
deposit or is protected by deposit guarantee schemes, Enria
said.
"Consumers are exposed to misleading marketing and
advertising," Enria said. There were also "inappropriate
remuneration arrangements" for staff selling the instruments to
investors.
"All these observations suggest that financial institutions
are in need of being reminded of the existing regulatory
obligations that apply," Enria told the conference.
Britain's financial regulators have already put pressure on
banks not to offer hybrid debt to retail customers.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)