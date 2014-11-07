FRANKFURT Nov 7 The head of German financial watchdog Bafin, Elke Koenig, has been short-listed for the top job at an EU fund designed to limit the fallout from a collapse of the banking system, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

The 55 billion euro ($68.1 billion) common fund established in March, known as the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM), is designed to be a pan-European bailout fund made up of levies on banks built up over eight years.

Besides Koenig, the Governor of the National Bank of Belgium, Luc Coene, as well as the former European Investment Bank head, Philippe Maystadt, are in the running for the SRM top job, the paper reported, quoting German government sources.

The applications could be discussed at the European Commission next week and hearings at the European Parliament, which needs to approve the successful candidate, could start in two weeks, the paper said.

