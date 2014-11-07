(Recasts with German Finance Ministry)

FRANKFURT Nov 7 The head of German financial watchdog Bafin, Elke Koenig, has been short-listed for the top job at an EU fund designed to limit the fallout from a collapse of the banking system, the German Finance Ministry said.

"Mrs. Koenig is our preferred candidate," a spokesman for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, adding that the 60-year old former Hannover Re executive was seen as being the most qualified person to lead the agency.

The 55 billion euro ($68 billion) common fund established in March, known as the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM), is designed to be a pan-European bailout fund made up of levies on banks built up over eight years.

Besides Koenig, Governor of the National Bank of Belgium Luc Coene, as well as the former European Investment Bank head, Philippe Maystadt, are in the running for the SRM top job, German daily Handelsblatt reported earlier on Friday, quoting German government sources.

The applications could be discussed at the European Commission next week and hearings at the European Parliament, which needs to approve the successful candidate, could start in two weeks, the paper said.

Bafin is losing some of its clout in Germany as the European Central Bank took over supervision of the country's 21 most important lenders earlier this week.

If Koenig is selected as SRM head, Bafin will need to find two new top managers, as its securities supervision head Karl-Burkhard Caspari is also leaving the regulator.

