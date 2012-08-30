German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, before a vote on a Spanish bank aid package in Berlin, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

LONDON The European Union's single banking supervisor must take a hard line approach to enforce a robust rule book on Europe's banking sector, Germany's Finance Minister said on Thursday.

Self-regulation and light-touch supervision have failed Europe's financial sector and left to its own devices the market will "self-destruct", Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an opinion piece published on the FT's website.

"It is crucial that the new system be truly effective, not just a facade. We must eschew yesterday's light-touch approach for good and endow this supervisor with real and clearly defined responsibilities, coercive powers and adequate resources," he said.

European Union leaders agreed in June to set up a single banking supervisor for Europe centred on the European Central Bank.

It is hoped the planned supervisor will help break the link between the euro zone's debt crisis and the region's struggling banks.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, will present a detailed proposal on September 12 to give the ECB oversight of all banks in the euro zone from January next year.

Schaeuble said, however, it was "common sense" to only monitor systemically relevant banks that pose a risk to euro zone financial stability and not all 6,000 of the region's lenders.

Details have yet to be agreed about how the ECB will work with local regulators in individual countries and with the existing European Banking Authority, the pan-EU watchdog. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Michael Roddy)