* Tests include surge in unemployment and recession
* Also include average fall of a fifth in property prices
* Results of tests due in October
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 29 European banks must show they
can survive simultaneous routs in bonds, property and stocks, in
the toughest test so far by regulators aiming to restore
confidence in an industry that had to be rescued by taxpayers in
the financial crisis.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Tuesday it
would gauge the resilience of 124 banks from the 28-country
European Union to see if they would still have enough capital
after facing a toxic cocktail of theoretical shocks.
The EU watchdog set out the scenarios which banks such as
Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Barclays
could face, in tests whose results will be published in
October, raising hopes among some policymakers that banks can
finally turn a corner and lend more to the economy.
The benchmark STOXX Europe 600 banks index was up
1.5 percent at 1028 GMT, with almost all its members gaining
ground. The biggest risers were Commerzbank, Nordea
- which posted results - and SocGen.
"The granularity and relevance of the scenarios is much
better than Europe's first two stress-test attempts, but the
absence of widespread deflation is an elephant in the room,"
said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen
Asset Management.
"To be fair, deflation in the Eurozone would have such dire
consequences for both public and private finances, that to
include it could have risked too big a jolt to the fledgling
confidence returning to the Eurozone," Williamson said.
Over a three-year stress test period - a year longer than in
the previous exercise - banks must show they can cope with a
cumulative loss of 2.1 percent in economic output, much worse
than the 0.4 percent decline in the last test.
Such a poor economic performance would push up unemployment
to 13 percent and send house prices down 20 percent on average,
triggering defaults on loans held by banks, the EBA said.
From a macro-economic point of view, analysts say it is
unlikely banks will significantly raise lending until the tests
are done, and maybe not even then depending on what they show.
CORPORATE ASSETS
That has profound implications for the European Central Bank
(ECB), which has said printing money or quantitative easing is
possible if deflation becomes a real threat, something it
currently doesn't expect.
ECB President Mario Draghi told German lawmakers on Monday
that quantitative easing remained a way off. The bank tests
could be one reason why.
The ECB is looking at buying corporate assets rather than
government bonds, but there is neither the structure nor size of
market to make that workable yet. If the ECB did buy government
bonds with new money, most of it would flow to the banks, which
might then not lend it on, so the impact would be muted.
Data released on Tuesday showed bank lending to euro zone
companies and households fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in March.
Separately, European insurers are also being tested by their
regulator, as policymakers seek to address market criticism that
the EU has not been as robust in its response to the financial
crisis as the United States.
European banks such as UniCredit are already
bolstering their capital to avoid the humiliation of failing the
tests, and before the ECB becomes their supervisor from November
as part of a euro zone banking union.
Previous tests failed to convince markets and this time
round the ECB is reviewing the balance sheets of the top euro
zone banks to ensure the test is based on reliable numbers in
the first place. Banks that fail the test will be given time to
plug capital holes by raising money from investors, scrapping
dividends or selling assets.
HIGHER THRESHOLD
Although the European economy is improving after several
years of fallout from a banking and subsequent euro zone debt
crisis, regulators opted for their toughest test yet after the
failure of each of the previous three exercises to convince
markets that banks have enough capital.
The EBA had already said the test would cover three years
from January 2014, during which time banks would have to keep
core capital equivalent to at least 5.5 percent of their
risk-weighted assets, a higher threshold than in the previous
test.
The impact of the theoretical economic slowdown will be felt
in six shocks hitting all assets held on banks' trading books,
compared with two shocks in the prior test.
This time round banks cannot include planned measures to
boost capital after the December 2013 cut-off date for the test.
Banks will also have to show that while their assets are
being pummelled, they can manage their liabilities, meaning they
can meet the higher funding costs such distressed markets would
bring despite the test's cap on income from interest and
trading.
Experiences from the recent past are also being included in
the test, such as spikes in market interest rates, and turmoil
in central and eastern European currencies in the wake of recent
foreign exchange crises, such as in Hungary.
The stress test includes national variations in how the
different assets react to the economic downturns.
For example, the gap between expected house prices and the
"adverse" scenarios banks are tested against varies massively,
with banks in Britain, Sweden and Finland tested against the
biggest departures from expectations and banks in Spain and
Portugal, which have already suffered massively property slumps,
tested against the smallest slumps.
