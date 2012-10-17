* EU leaders to tackle banking union this week
* Countries consider options to include non-euro state in
framework
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 European Union countries are
considering creating a body inside the European Central Bank to
find a legally watertight way to involve states outside the euro
zone in a banking union, officials said on Wednesday.
European leaders meet on Thursday for a two-day summit where
they will try to bridge divisions over a banking union that is
intended to underpin the euro zone.
They will address one of the key obstacles to the project:
how to cater for the 10 EU countries that don't use the euro and
allay their fears that they could be sidelined or disadvantaged
under the new structure.
Officials from the European Union's 27 member states have
already examined ways to give non-euro zone countries that join
the scheme a say in supervisory decisions.
But this is legally complicated because the ECB must take
all final decisions as both the central bank and chief banking
supervisor under the proposed new framework.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a legal
opinion prepared for finance ministers said the plan to create a
single euro zone banking supervisor was illegal as EU law does
not permit such changes in how the ECB works.
But officials disputed the newspaper's interpretation.
"Clearly it's not illegal," said one official. "That's
wrong."
One option to address this issue would be to create a new
body within the central bank, where regulators from
non-euro-zone countries would have a say.
"It is complicated to include non-euro zone states like
Denmark in a full way," said the EU official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"We have to find some kind of creative way to make sure that
non-euro zone member states are given the right role," said the
official, adding that the creation of a body inside the ECB was
one option.
The idea of creating a new body in the central bank has some
supporters in the European Parliament.
"The best solution would be a new institution next to the
ECB," Sven Giegold, a German lawmaker who will play a key role
in negotiating with EU member states over the final shape of
supervision, told Reuters.
"Then we would be totally free from any treaty obligations
concerning the ECB and we could have a governance structure
which gives everybody who joins in full voting rights. Then
Poland, Sweden and Romania might also join."
The banking union is set to have three major steps: the ECB
takes over monitoring euro zone banks and others that sign up; a
single fund is created to close down and settle the debts of
failed banks; and a comprehensive scheme to protect savers'
deposits is established.
As well as building the foundations for better control of
banks, the new supervision should also allow the new euro zone
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to directly
inject capital into struggling banks, such as those in Spain.
That would help break the interdependence between indebted
nations and their weak banks that has fuelled the regional
crisis.
Britain, home to Europe's biggest financial centre, will
stay out of the scheme. It is pushing for changes to dilute the
power of the European Central Bank.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Claire Davenport)