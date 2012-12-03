* Launch of new scheme will be slow, cautions Germany's
Schaeuble
* Sweden, Hungary, Poland still have concerns about ECB
oversight
* France wants to see ECB supervision framework agreed this
year
* Germany pushing for ECB to watch only top banks, UK wants
limits
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 European Union finance ministers
will try to finalise plans to put the European Central Bank in
charge of supervising all euro zone banks on Tuesday, but
divisions over how ECB oversight will work threaten to undermine
one of Europe's boldest reforms.
While leaders are agreed that creating a banking union is a
sound idea, they cannot agree on how best to structure it, how
far to go in unifying banking systems to share risk and how to
prevent discrimination between euro- and non-euro countries.
With time running out to meet a pledge of completing the
legal framework for banking union by the end of the year,
Germany is sticking to its position that only big banks should
come under the ECB's scrutiny, while Britain wants the ECB's
influence curbed so that it does not restrict London's power.
Further complicating the debate is Sweden, a non-euro zone
country that owns most of the banks in Finland, which uses the
euro. Sweden is concerned that if the ECB is to have oversight
of assets it owns, it must have some level of equal
representation at the ECB.
And then there are non-eurozone countries that aim to join
the currency in the years ahead, such as Poland and Hungary,
which also want to make sure that they are not disadvantaged by
the ECB taking a more powerful oversight of their banks.
France finds itself trying to bridge the differences and is
pushing ministers to agree the first pillar of banking union -
which involves making the ECB the supervisory authority - as
soon as possible, in part to shore up its own banking system.
EU leaders hope that by setting up a single, powerful
banking authority and later establishing a resolution fund for
distressed banks, they will cut the link between indebted
countries and their banking systems and start to right some of
the wrongs that have exacerbated the debt crisis.
"Banking union is one of our priorities," French Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici told the European Parliament during a
hearing on Monday. "We must break the link between the financial
crisis and the sovereign crisis. We are working on finishing
this by the end of the year."
Germany, on the other hand, is concerned the project will
morph into a scheme under which Berlin is left to foot the bill
for banks too weak to survive on their own. And it is wary about
directly recapitalising banks from the euro zone's rescue fund,
which will be possible once banking union is up and running.
EU leaders agreed at a summit in October that they would
have the framework of banking union agreed by year-end and the
ECB would start to take over responsibility during the course of
the year. But Germany is cautious on the pace.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he could
not be sure the legalities would be agreed by the end of the
year and was doubtful whether troubled banks would be able to
tap the euro zone rescue fund for help anytime soon.
"It's not as if you are looking at snow melting," Schaeuble
said. "It is not going to go that quickly."
CLOSE TO DEAL
If finance ministers can reach an agreement on Tuesday, it
might allow them to finalise the framework by a summit of EU
leaders on Dec. 13-14, as long as the European Parliament also
plays its part and gives its approval. Hitting the deadline
would send a strong signal, but it remains a long-shot.
"We are close to a deal," said one EU diplomat close to the
talks. "The remaining obstacles are political - it's about what
Germany wants and what Britain wants."
One of the trickiest obstacles is how to ensure that any
supervisory system involving the ECB - an institution set up to
manage euro zone issues alone - does not discriminate against
non-eurozone countries such as Sweden and Denmark.
Hungary is another challenging case -- around half of its
lenders are owned by euro zone banks, meaning Budapest has a
strong incentive to prevent the ECB taking decisions that could
hurt its national financial system or sideline local lenders.
The ECB also has potential conflicts of its own to resolve.
Its first responsibility is to monetary policy stability, but if
it takes on the task of overseeing euro zone and possibly all EU
banks as well, it must ensure there is no confusion or conflict
of interest between the two mandates.
Another important reform, the introduction of stricter rules
on banks' capital reserves in Europe, known as Basel III, is
unlikely, however, to be finalised by ministers, delaying the
new regime beyond a planned start on January 1 next year.