BRUSSELS Dec 4 European Union finance ministers
are unlikely to reach a deal on bank oversight on Tuesday and
are set to meet for further negotiations on Dec. 12, EU
officials told Reuters.
"There's not going to be a deal today. They'll meet again on
Dec. 12 ahead of the summit," one source said, speaking on the
condition of anonymity and referring to the EU leaders summit in
Brussels on Dec. 13-14.
That was echoed by two more sources close to the talks.
Ministers were meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to finalise
plans to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising
banks, trying to meet a pledge to complete the legal framework
for banking union by year-end.