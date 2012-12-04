BRUSSELS Dec 4 The European Central Bank must
police all banks in a new supervisory system and avoid a
two-tier approach, France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Tuesday.
"We have no remit for a dual system of supervision which
would call into question the existence of a single system for
some banks," Moscovici said in a publicly-aired exchange of
views with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels.
"The ECB must supervise all banks with a European passport,"
he said.
