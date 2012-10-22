LONDON Oct 22 Safeguards for countries outside
the euro zone's banking union would not be problem for the
European Central Bank, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said
on Monday, addressing Britsh concerns with regards to the
creation of a single banking supervisor in the euro zone.
"If some reinforcement of protection of minorities is
introduced in the voting procedure of the European Banking
Authority we would have no objection to that," Constancio told a
committee of Britain's upper house in parliament.
Britain is worried that banking union countries could team
up to impose on all the 27 EU-states.