* Non-euro zone countries react negatively to banking union
* Sources say union is cause to reconsider euro adoption
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 12 An EU proposal to
give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee euro zone
banks received negative responses from some non-euro zone
governments on Wednesday because of concerns that the new rules
could weaken their banks.
The European Commission announced plans to give the ECB
primary responsibility for overseeing the euro zone's 6,000
banks, and encouraged the broader European Union to participate
in the regime.
EU Commissioner Michel Barnier said some of the 10 non-euro
zone states had shown an interest in adopting the single
supervisor.
But others are increasingly reticent and fear its possible
impact on non-euro zone banks.
Sweden was the first EU country to set up a resolution fund
which banks regularly pay into to help bail out other lenders.
But bankers there say they don't want to bail-out other lenders.
"I'd be worried if our customers should pay for weak banks
in weak countries," Christian Clausen, the Danish chief
executive of Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank,
told Reuters.
Anders Borg, the Swedish finance minister, said it was
essential that Sweden continued to handle its banks "in an
austere and orderly way so that we don't incur problems".
"It is central to secure that Swedish taxpayers are not
inflicted with large burdensome responsibilities that we
fundamentally don't think we have," he said on Wednesday.
One concern is that the new banking union may strip capital
from less well off banks in non-euro zone countries to prop up
lenders in the euro zone. Sixty-five percent of banks in central
and eastern Europe are owned by euro zone banks in France,
Austria, Germany and Spain, for example.
If the ECB required the euro zone parents to boost their
capital, they might want to dip into subsidiaries to plug gaps.
"Our regulator has been able to prevent outflows," one EU
diplomat said on condition of anonymity. "But once you have the
euro regulator who is going to prevent that."
Because of these concerns, the Bulgarian Central Bank said
on June 27 at a banking roundtable that smaller countries would
find it difficult to support the proposal.
In the Czech Republic, 95 percent of banks are under foreign
ownership and many have more loans than deposits which they fear
will be stripped of capital to shore up less well off banks.
"Weakening national supervision, when we have one performed
by the Czech National Bank, which works very well, ... is not
something that we would regard as beneficial," Petr Necas, the
Czech prime minister told a regular press conference on
Wednesday. "The position of the Czech government and the Czech
National Bank is very cautious and very sceptical."
Hungary wanted to know what it would get out of joining.
"We will focus on the question of a fair balance of rights
and obligations," said Marton Hajdu, a Hungarian government
spokesman. "And on how to keep under control potential impacts -
direct and indirect -- on the banking sector."
The emergence of a single supervisor is also sparking doubts
about whether to join the single currency, as they fear the
supervisor could infringe on their sovereignty.
Though Denmark and Britain have secured opt outs from the
currency, the other eight countries were scheduled to join it.
However, Sweden has not made changes to its central bank law
that are required for membership. And Bulgaria, citing
deteriorating economic conditions in the euro zone, announced on
Sept 3 that it was freezing plans to adopt the euro.
Latvia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Lithuania
are all in theory still expected to join.
Some countries say the banking union may cause them to
reconsider adopting the euro as handing over power to a central
regulator was not stipulated in their accession agreements.
That raises tricky legal questions, as conditions for
countries joining the European Union include eventual adoption
of the single currency.
"If you agree to do something but the nature of that thing
changes fundamentally, does your obligation stay the same?"
asked one diplomat.
(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Anna Ringstrom,
Johan Sennero, Robert Muller and Michael Winfery.; Editing by
Sebastian Moffett, Ron Askew.)