* ECB sees local regulators supervising most banks
* Strict firewall between monetary and supervisory work
* ECB's Liikanen says broad universal banks still have a
role
By Huw Jones and Sven Egenter
LONDON, Oct 22 The European Central Bank will
focus on the top 25 firms when it becomes supervisor for all
euro zone lenders from next year, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said, adding that direct injection of funds into weak
banks won't happen before 2014.
In a hearing with British lawmakers, Constancio sought to
ease concerns on Monday about the banking union plan that turns
the ECB into a powerful regulator as part of efforts to draw a
line under the euro zone debt crisis.
Talk of a clash between the ECB's monetary and supervisory
roles was wide of the mark, he said.
"I think that this conflict that is mentioned many times is
really exaggerated and no central bank will compromise the main
role that the central bank has in our economies to care for
price stability," he said during a 90-minute grilling via video
link to a committee of Britain's upper house in parliament.
He sketched out how a deal European Union leaders agreed
last Friday to allow the ECB to supervise banks in the
17-country euro currency area from next year would work.
While he fully expects the ECB to have authority over all
the euro zone's 6,000 banks, the Frankurt-based institution
would concentrate on the systemically important lenders and
delegate routine supervision of the rest to local watchdogs.
"The main division is the centre will directly supervise the
25 odd banking groups and all the rest will be done by national
supervisors under the guidance, umbrella, monitoring and
definition of practices by the centre," Constancio said.
The top banks would include Deutsche Bank, BNP
Paribas, Santander UniCredit.
The ECB would reserve the right to intervene in any euro
zone lender when needed. "There is no ambiguity in the system
and there is very extensive use of decentralisation," he said.
The ECB is set to formally take up the reins in early 2013
but Constancio said next year will be used for preparatory work.
Effective supervision which would allow the ECB to tap the
euro zone's ESM rescue fund to shore up an ailing lender, won't
start until 2014, Constancio said.
"Which means that Spain or any other country that has to
capitalise banks has to meanwhile do that with their own
contribution," he added.
FIREWALLS RESPECTED
Maintaining price stability will remain the ECB's central
priority and there would be no compromise in monetary policy
because of the ECB's added supervisory role.
"The firewalls that will exist inside the institution will
be respected," Constancio said.
There will be more haggling among EU countries ahead of
another EU summit in mid-December to finalise the ECB's detailed
role in supervision but the broad outlines are now set, marking
a rapid advance in European integration.
The pan-EU European Banking Authority (EBA) will relinquish
its euro zone supervisory tasks to the ECB but continue to write
the bloc's banking rulebook.
Constancio said the ECB would be just like any other
supervisor and required to comply with EBA rules in full.
But the UK worries that euro zone countries collectively
will be able to ram through pan-EU rules to their own liking.
"If some reinforcement of protection of minorities is
introduced in the voting procedure of the EBA, we would have no
objection to that," he said.
Making the ECB a banking supervisor is the first of three
steps to creating a fully fledged banking union.
Michel Barnier, the EU's financial services chief, said in
Vienna on Monday he will propose the second step next year: a
joint agency for shoring up or closing troubled banks, another
key element of a banking union.
Constancio said this could include a requirement for banks
to issue a minimum amount of "bail in" debt for shoring up its
defences when in trouble.
The final step and probably trickiest, a common insurance
scheme for all euro zone bank deposits, will take longer,
Constancio said.
Constancio said the recent report from fellow ECB member,
Erkki Liikanen, who is also governor of the Finnish central
bank, offered a very intelligent compromise on how to deal with
concerns about banks taking bets with their own money.
A separate panel of UK lawmakers were questioning Liikanen
about his report on Monday and he said there was still a role
under his proposals for Europe's big universal banks which keep
high street and riskier investment banking and trading under one
roof.
"Those universal banks that acted with prudence during the
crisis have served the economy well. Those that have taken
risks, have had difficulties," Liikanen said.