BRUSSELS Oct 23 European Union countries will
examine a plan this week to allow the ECB to supervise banks in
states outside the euro zone alongside those within the currency
area, according to an EU document that lays down limits on the
central bank's role.
Last week, EU leaders agreed to build a new system of
supervision led by the European Central Bank, as a step towards
a banking union where chiefly euro zone countries would jointly
back problem lenders, in a move to underpin the currency.
But the plan has sparked concerns among the 10 countries in
the wider European Union that do not use the euro that they will
be indirectly affected by the ECB's new supervisory powers and
put at a disadvantage, whether they join the scheme or not.
For the framework to become reality, diplomats must first
find a way to accommodate countries outside the euro zone, such
as Sweden or Denmark, who may want to join the scheme.
On Tuesday, EU officials circulated a document outlining one
way to break the impasse, by establishing a supervisory board
within the ECB, a body that would play a role in supervising
lenders and where non-euro zone members would have a vote.
"This helps square the circle for non-euro countries," said
one EU official. "It is an effort to find equal treatment."
In the draft legislation obtained by Reuters, officials make
clear that the final say is with the ECB although it must
explain itself if it rejects a decision by the supervisory body.
"The ECB will take all the key decisions," said a second EU
official.
This may worry a country outside the euro zone such as
Hungary, which wants equal representation if it is to sign up.
Granting this is legally difficult, however, because the central
bank answers only to the 17 members of the euro zone.
As a concession to those worried that the ECB's new remit
will be too wide, the document fences off the central bank's
powers from those of each country's agencies.
It says national supervisors should "carry out regular
operational tasks" in monitoring banks, while the ECB focuses
its efforts on systemic banks and those lenders which have been
bailed out. Again, ultimate authority would rest with the ECB.
The banking union would have three major steps: the ECB
takes over monitoring euro zone banks and others that sign up; a
single fund is created to close down and settle the debts of
failed banks; and a comprehensive scheme to protect savers'
deposits is established.
The new supervision should pave the way for the new euro
zone rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to
directly inject capital into struggling banks, such as those in
Ireland.
Britain and all other members of the European Union must
give the green light to the banking union before it can go
ahead, an approval that could be delayed or withheld if their
concerns are not addressed.
The close ties between some troubled governments and the
banks they supervise, and on which they also rely to buy their
debt, have dragged both ever deeper into crisis.
A banking union would break this link by making the policing
of banks supranational and establishing central schemes paid
into collectively to cover the costs of closing failed lenders
and protecting savers' deposits.
