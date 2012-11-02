* Lawmakers try to halt Mersch appointment
* Council taking last steps to make appointment
* Row could spoil banking union talks
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Nov 2 European Parliament lawmakers
said on Friday they could hold up plans for a euro zone banking
union after EU member states ignored the parliament's demands
over gender balance on the European Central Bank's board.
The parliament last week voted against member states' choice
of Luxembourg central banker Yves Mersch for a vacant post on
the ECB executive board, demanding greater efforts to find a
female candidate for the job.
But the 27 member states on Wednesday launched the final
formal step to appoint Mersch. Confirmation is now expected on
Monday.
Sylvie Goulard, a French liberal member of the parliament's
economics committee said the member states' bulldozing of
Mersch's appointment could cause a delay in a banking union,
which is designed to stabilise the euro zone financial system.
"Do you really think they will get a decision on time and
with mutual trust if they go ahead like this?" she said.
The banking union was announced in September by the European
Commission, the EU executive. The European Parliament and the EU
states are aiming to complete the project by the end of the
year.
The union is set to have three major steps: the ECB takes
over monitoring euro zone banks and others that sign up; a
single fund is created to close down and settle the debts of
failed banks; and a comprehensive scheme to protect savers'
deposits is established.
In spite of their threats, the parliament has limited say on
the proposal. Its main power is an equal say with the member
states over the role of the existing European Banking Authority
under the new structure, a small but important element of the
entire proposal.
The need for cooperation between member states and the
parliament meant that it would be "a very big mistake" for the
states to go ahead and appoint Mersch, said Sven Giegold, one of
two lawmakers leading the body's work on the union said.
"The solution to the euro crisis rests on the sincere
co-operation of the institutions, for instance, on a banking
union," he said.
Giegold, a German Green, said the parliament could use their
power over the EBA as a bargaining chip for other concerns such
as making sure that non-euro zone countries' concerns are also
heard under the new system.
Many lawmakers say the EBA, set up to coordinate the
supervision of banks and run by regulators from across the
European Union, could act as a counterbalance to the ECB once it
receives new sweeping powers under the proposal.
Lawmakers said on Friday that they were still trying to stop
the appointment of Mersch by lobbying governments to object at
the last minute.
"Of course we are not sure to win," Goulard said.
EU sources say that on Monday the European Council, which
represents EU member states in Brussels, will receive a final
confirmation by fax from EU member states for Mersch's
appointment.
It would take just one country to halt Mersch's appointment
on Monday. But a source close to the matter said this would be
an "extraordinary" U-turn by heads of state who have already
backed Mersch.
The source said he doubted that in the current climate a
head of state would want to delay the completion of the ECB
board.
Two EU sources said on Wednesday that Mersch's appointment
would go ahead.
The parliament's rejection of Mersch has been criticised as
an unwelcome stumbling block at a time of crisis.
Still, some analysts see lawmakers' intervention as
significant at a time when EU institutions are struggling to
interest the European public.
Guntram Wolff of the Bruegel think tank said the parliament
would do well to prioritise democracy and that he believes the
banking union is not a panacea to the crisis.
"I think there is a misperception in the public and the
financial markets that the banking union is the immediate
solution to the crisis," Wolff said.
Though the parliament has limited powers, Wolff said it
should exploit its status as the only elected body in the EU.
The next European Parliament elections start on June 5 2014.
"They can of course try to influence public opinion and I
think they have very powerful allies."
Wolff said the parliament should tap common concerns it has
over the banking union with the 10 non-euro zone countries,
creating the possibility for an alliance.
Britain, home to Europe's biggest financial centre and who
is also outside the scheme could be a powerful ally. It is
pushing for changes to dilute the power of the European Central
Bank.