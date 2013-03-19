* ECB to take on supervision of banks from mid-2014
* EU Parliament's Schulz - Cyprus shows ECB supervision
alone insufficient
BRUSSELS, March 19 The European Union agreed on
Tuesday to let the ECB police euro zone banks, taking its first
step towards a banking union just as a levy imposed on Cypriot
savers showed that the bloc will struggle to respond in a united
way to bank problems.
The European Parliament and member states's representatives
sealed an accord reached late last year to give the European
Central Bank (ECB) powers to supervise euro zone banks from the
middle of next year.
That agreement had initially been applauded as a step
towards integration. But the surprise levy on Cypriot bank
deposits agreed as part of the country's bailout deal at the
weekend has dented confidence that Europe will be united in
tackling bank problems rather than leaving countries to struggle
alone.
"The deeply distressing problems faced by Cyprus show how
insufficient this step is in itself," said Martin Schulz, the
German president of the European Parliament, calling for an
EU-wide scheme to close failing banks and guarantee deposits.
Under the deal, banks that have assets of 30 billion euros
or more than one-fifth of their country's economic output will
be overseen by the ECB rather than national supervisors.
The ECB will also be allowed to intervene if it sees
problems in smaller banks as well, giving it the clout to
trigger the closure of struggling banks.
Although designed chiefly for the 17 countries in the euro
zone, non-euro countries that sign up for ECB monitoring will be
given equal rights of representation in the system.
Countries that wish to stay out such as Britain will also be
given protection from interference from the ECB through a
special voting scheme to be used when supervisors across the
entire 27-member European Union meet.
The agreement, which will later be rubber-stamped by all EU
countries, will also allow the European Banking Authority to
conduct and publish annual stress tests on banks, one EU
official said.
"This is a fundamental step towards a real banking union
which must restore confidence in the euro zone's banks," said
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation.
The next pillar of the banking union will be the creation of
a central system to close troubled banks and a fund to cover the
costs, ensuring that individual countries such as Cyprus or
Ireland are not left to shoulder these burdens alone.
But the reluctance of Germany and other economically strong
countries to underpin such a fund will make it hard to set up.
Paul De Grauwe, an economist with the London School of
Economics, said that the levy to be imposed on Cypriot savers
illustrated the lack of support for pooling national resources.
"This is almost a fatal blow to banking union," he said.
"The one key element of banking union is a system to help each
other out and share the cost when there is a banking crisis in
one country. There is no willingness to do that."
LESSONS LEARNED
Nicolas Veron of the Peterson Institute for International
Economics think tank in Washington said the Cypriot "default on
insured deposits" undermined efforts to establish a common euro
zone approach to dealing with failing banks.
"Clearly we don't have a banking union yet, even if we will
have single supervision," he said. "Deposit guarantee is a
central plank of that. I hope that lessons will be learned from
this episode."
Without a fund or backstop to tackle problem banks wherever
they arise, there is little chance of breaking the "doom loop"
that can drag banks and governments down together.
A separate pledge by euro zone leaders to enable the bloc's
rescue mechanism to directly recapitalise struggling banks once
the ECB has taken on supervision also appears to be unravelling.
Again, euro zone paymaster Germany is worried it could be
forced to foot the bill for struggling banks across the region.
Finland, the Netherlands and Germany want any banking
problems that arise before the ECB takes over as supervisor to
be disqualified when it comes to applying for assistance from
the European Stability Mechanism.
The new role of bank supervisor for the ECB has worried some
at the central bank, who fear it will interfere in its work as
guardian of monetary policy.
Such a conflict of interest would arise if the ECB were to
keep interest rates low in order to help struggling banks that
it is also responsible for supervising.
Dutch ECB policymaker Klaas Knot expressed his reservations
on Tuesday.
"Quite frankly, if we have arrived in the European Union in
quieter waters, let's say 10 years down the road or so, I would
clearly be open to re-evaluating this decision, because there
continues to be a fundamental tension between monetary policy
responsibilities and supervisory responsibilities."
