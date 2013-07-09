* EU Commission to outline blueprint on agency to close
banks
* Germany's Schaeuble warns of 'failure' if scheme over
ambitious
* France's Moscovici urges speedy agreement
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 9 A rift in Europe over how best
to control its banks has raised a question mark over how far the
bloc is willing to go in setting up a new agency to shut
stricken banks.
The European Commission, the EU executive, will outline its
blueprint for an agency to close or salvage troubled banks on
Wednesday - the second pillar of a so-called banking union,
chiefly in the euro zone.
Designed to prevent vulnerable countries having to contain
financial problems alone, a banking union to forge a common
front to backstop banks in trouble was one of the biggest
commitments made at the height of the currency bloc's debt
crisis.
But the Commission, which depends on the backing of all
European Union member states to turn its proposal into law,
faces an uphill battle in giving the agency clout to brush aside
national authorities when closing a bank.
It is unlikely that Berlin would accept the creation of a
new agency in Brussels or elsewhere with powers to overrule its
own national authorities on the sensitive issue of whether to
save or close an ailing bank.
Berlin would also oppose any fund that requires it to pick
up part of the bill if a bank in Spain, for example, ran
aground.
Division between euro zone members was visible again on
Tuesday at a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers, with
Germany urging a cautious approach when establishing the body
and France emphasising the need to wrap up the matter speedily.
Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he wants
changes to the European Union's treaty that underpins EU
legislation, a procedure that could take years. That appears to
be a cover for a watered-down reform, some officials say.
"As long as we cannot amend the EU treaty, we must stick to
the legal basis we have, otherwise we will fail," Schaeuble
said, during part of the meeting that was broadcast.
"I would strongly ask the Commission in its proposal for an
SRM (single resolution mechanism) to be very careful and stick
to the limited interpretation of the treaty," he said.
SECOND THOUGHTS
His French peer, Pierre Moscovici, speaking immediately
after Schaeuble differed strongly, saying that an agreement on
the agency should be wrapped up by the end of the year, although
he did not tackle directly the issue of EU treaty change.
"On the issue of a resolution mechanism, we clearly want an
agreement ... by the end of the year," Moscovici said.
"It hasn't been easy so far, we've worked by day and
sometimes by night, so we must prepare ourselves. But we must be
back here by the end of the semester (to reach a deal)," he
said, referring to the all-night sessions that ministers have
subjected themselves to so as to agree parts of banking union.
The new agency, with the power to close banks, would work
together with the European Central Bank.
The ECB will take on oversight of all banks in the euro zone
from late next year, completing the first pillar of banking
union. If the ECB spots a problem, it would raise the alarm and
could trigger the closure of a bank. That task of executioner
would be carried out by the new resolution agency.
There would also be an industry-sponsored fund to pay for
the clean-up or resolution, although it is unclear who would
cover such costs during the years when this is being built up.
The Commission will have to tread carefully to avoid its
proposal being dismantled by European governments.
The botched handling of losses imposed on Cypriot bank
deposits - part of the island's stringent bailout - dashed any
hope that European governments would unite to shoulder the cost
of a country's bank problems.
"Germany has been having second thoughts," said Karel Lannoo
of think tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies,
commenting on the creation of a new agency. "It sees how it will
impact on its sovereignty."