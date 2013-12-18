* New regime to shut banks likely to be bureaucratic and
slow
* Germany's Schaeuble: no euro zone cash for failed banks
* France concedes work on shape of backstop remains
By Annika Breidthardt and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 The European Union edged closer
to agreeing a scheme to close failing banks but will leave big
gaps in a wider reform that was supposed to unite the euro zone
behind its troubled lenders.
More than five years since a financial crisis struck, Europe
is crafting its most ambitious reform since the launch of the
euro - an agency and fund to shut problem banks as soon as the
European Central Bank starts to police them next year.
European leaders - who meet at a summit on Thursday and
Friday - want to sign off on a deal so that this banking union
can start in 2015, bolstering confidence.
The aim is to prevent a repeat of the turmoil when failing
banks in countries from Ireland to Cyprus brought their states
to the brink of bankruptcy.
By setting up a system to shutter troubled lenders, Europe
would equip the ECB with the means of dealing with teetering
banks. However, the system that is emerging, in an attempt to
accommodate sceptical countries, is unwieldy.
Earlier in the talks, Michel Barnier, the European
commissioner in charge of financial regulation, warned ministers
against creating a "complex" system. "We have to move fast in
emergencies to resolve certain banks," he told finance ministers
in Brussels.
The ECB also unsuccessfully sought backing for a fast-track
procedure to circumvent a laborious process that could involve
ministers from across Europe in deciding the fate of a sick
bank, taking days to conclude.
The long-winded process taking shape also drew heavy
criticism from the European Parliament, which has a say in the
reform.
Sharon Bowles, one of its most influential members, warned
that lawmakers would stop any scheme that allowed "politics and
bully tactics". "We do not want any more fiascos like those
witnessed with Dexia and Fortis," she said.
BLUNT MESSAGE
Central elements of the banking union are still missing. For
one, Germany continues to stand firm against the use of euro
zone money to back a scheme for tackling troubled banks.
Its finance minister said no money from the euro zone's
rescue fund, the 500-billion-euro European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), would be available directly for bank clean-ups.
Instead, a government struggling to pay for a failing bank
will have to ask for an ESM-paid-for bailout, a humiliating step
with strict conditions attached.
That deals a blow to a central tenet of banking union as it
was originally conceived, namely that weak governments should
not be left to cope with banks, whose problems can buckle a
country.
"The only way to the ESM is through the nation states,"
Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters, reiterating the long-held
German view that such help can be given only to governments and
not directly to banks.
Unlike in the United States, where the federal government
can transfer funds to help weaker states, countries in the euro
zone do not send such aid. Germany, which makes up more than a
third of the euro zone's economy, wants to keep it that way.
Instead, euro zone ministers agreed that banks will pay into
funds for the closure of failed lenders, amassing roughly 55
billion euros ($76 billion) over 10 years.
When the fund is full, it could borrow but without the ESM's
financial muscle to back it.
Schaeuble's blunt message jarred with that of other
ministers, who appeared to understand the role of the ESM
differently.
The dissonant voices cast a question mark over whether the
new scheme to close banks and the entire banking union project.
"Using the ESM has not been ruled out at all," Luis de
Guindos, Spain's economy minister, told reporters, a line echoed
by his Italian counterpart Fabrizio Saccomanni.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici conceded, however,
that work on the shape of the backstop remained to be done.
"We wanted a backstop," he said. "We are working on its
definition, which will evolve over time with several
possibilities."
The ECB, on whose support many banks depend, has become
agitated because delays and uncertainty over how failed lenders
will be dealt with could compromise a clean up the financial
sector after ECB health checks next year.
ECB President Mario Draghi, said on Monday that the latest
plan to close bad banks may be too complex and inadequately
funded. But there is little chance of a change
without German consent.
Completing a banking union is central to keeping the euro
safe in the long term, a currency bloc that is as political in
its goal of deepening European integration as it is economic.
The euro lacks the workings of a normal currency union such
as in the United States, which has a central finance ministry
and regulators alongside a central bank. Europe's banking union
had promised to help change that.
What results in the end is likely to be far off what was
originally hoped for. One leg, a common system of deposit
guarantees, has been entirely dropped.