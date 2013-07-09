BRUSSELS, July 9 Bank of Ireland won EU
regulatory approval on Tuesday to hold on to its insurance unit,
but will be required to sell other units and banned from paying
dividends beyond 2015 under an amended restructuring plan.
"In the light of various changes in the market circumstances
since the 2011 decision, BOI is in particular no longer required
to divest New Ireland Assurance Company (NIAC)," the European
Commission said in a statement.
"Such a divestment would negatively affect BOI's capital and
capacity to return to profitability and would slow down progress
towards long term viability," it said.
Two years ago, the European Union's executive had ordered
Bank of Ireland to sell NIAC in return for approving state aid
granted to the bank.