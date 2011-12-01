BRUSSELS Dec 1 The European Commission extended its interim rules on government support for troubled banks because of tensions on sovereign debt markets and the funding conditions for banks, the EU's competition chief said on Thursday.

"My intention had been to put an end to the crisis regime... this month. But since last summer, I was obliged to change my mind, given the stronger tensions in sovereign debt markets and the transmission of those tensions to interbank markets and to the funding conditions for banks," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.

The move came as banks across the 27-country European Union struggle with a credit squeeze, a capital shortfall and a sovereign debt crisis.

The guidelines were originally introduced during the credit crisis in 2008 for lenders that received a capital injection or transferred impaired assets to holding agencies or so-called "bad banks".

Almunia said the epicentre of the banking crisis was in sovereign debt.

He added that he would have preferred a mutualised system of state guarantees for banks seeking to borrow -- which was the position of the executive European Commission -- but that this had not been possible. EU finance ministers decided on Wednesday to leave it to individual EU member states on helping their banks with guarantees, ruling out a pooling of such financial backing.