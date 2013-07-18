BERLIN, July 18 European Union banks that do not
pass the next round of stress tests and need to secure more
funding will have no further recourse to public money, the EU's
antitrust chief told a German newspaper.
"It will not be possible to resort to public money again,"
Joaquin Almunia, the European commissioner in charge of
competition policy, told business weekly VDI nachrichten.
"If there are banks that are close to bankruptcy, they must
be wound down, and indeed exactly according to the new rules."
In a policy shift, Europe overhauled the rules covering
state aid to struggling banks last Wednesday, putting the burden
for restructuring them on to shareholders and junior
debtholders.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) is preparing for
another round of stress tests in the second quarter of 2014,
that will examine how well the EU's banks are placed to respond
to economic and financial shocks.
The focus of the next test will be on seeing that banks are
taking steps to implement Basel III, the global accord requiring
them to hold more and better-quality capital and cash buffers.
In 2011, the EBA told the sector collectively to raise 106
billion euros by mid-2012, but many analysts and commentators
argued that this was still not enough. ($1 = 0.7821 euros)
"We must create trust in our banking system, so we should
welcome the stress tests," Almunia was quoted as saying.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by John Stonestreet)