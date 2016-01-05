LONDON Jan 5 Draft European Union rules
requiring accountants to tell regulators about problems they
uncover at banks are likely to be far costlier than expected and
difficult to apply at global lenders, a hearing heard on
Tuesday.
The EU's European Banking Authority (EBA) has proposed the
bloc's first formal guidelines on how regulators and auditors of
the biggest banks must maintain an "effective dialogue" to spot
problems early by meeting at least once a year.
The guidelines, due around the end of this year, supplement
a new EU law prompted by banks being given the all clear by
auditors only months before taxpayers had to bail them out in
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
But Chris Spall, a seconded partner at KPMG, one of the
world's so-called Big Four accountants, told Tuesday's EBA
hearing that the watchdog's proposals could be complicated by
auditors being subject to confidentiality rules covering parts
of a European bank that are outside the bloc.
The EBA has estimated the cost of an annual meeting between
an auditor and a regulator, which already takes place in some
form in most EU states, at 5,400 euros ($5,800).
However, Spall said that if a regulator asked for an
in-depth look, it could cost 100,000 euros or more because data
from a bank's operations across the world could be required.
The proposed guidelines aim to help regulators to check that
banks comply with a tougher accounting standard from 2018, which
forces lenders to make provisions for bad loans much earlier
than they do at present.
The EU provides legal protection for accountants on
disclosures to regulators that could breach confidentiality, but
Alisdair McIntosh, a policy director at the Chartered Institute
of Internal Auditors, asked the EBA to publish examples of how
such challenges could be addressed.
"This will be an exercise in learning by doing," McIntosh
said.
An EBA official said that regulators across the world have
agreements with each other on information sharing.
The Bank of England has proposed its own version of the EU
guidelines, which allow for it to request a closer look at some
parts of an audit, such as loan-loss provisioning.
The EBA guidelines are the latest example of how regulators
are taking a closer look at accounting after the financial
crisis raised doubts about the willingness of auditors to
challenge what banks tell them.
A senior UK lawmaker has called for a formal investigation
into how KPMG checked the books of HBOS before the bank's
collapse in 2008.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)