* Further 10-20 percent bank writedowns on Greek debt seen
* French banks SocGen, Credit Agricole, BNP eyed
* Focus may shift to Portugal, Hungary if no Greek deal
* Banks pressured to disclose how they will meet EBA target
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 6 Markets will punish European
banks that fail to write down their Greek debt adequately or
don't tell investors how they will boost their capital buffers
by June, auditing firms say.
Greece let another deadline slip on Monday for responding to
painful terms for a new EU/IMF 130 billion euro bailout, which
includes banks taking a far bigger hit on their Greek debt
holdings than the 21 percent agreed last summer or a 50 percent
loss outlined in October.
Auditors say further writedowns in fourth-quarter earnings
are due because market prices have been below even the 70
percent "haircut" banks face under the new Greek deal.
Five and 10-year Greek debt showed discounts of 80 percent
on Dec. 31, the cut off period for fourth quarter earnings.
Accountants say the writedowns will have to be made for the
fourth quarter of 2011 even though the deal with Greece is only
now being formalised.
"It would be hard to argue that the hit is going to be less
than 70 percent," said Iain Coke, head of the financial services
faculty at the ICAEW, an accounting industry body.
Auditors said a bank's "available for sale" holdings of
Greek debt will have to be priced at the 80 percent discount
seen at the end of December. Debt held at "amortised cost" would
likely take a 70 percent hit based on the anticipated net
present value of the private sector deal, auditors said.
FRANCE EYED
Deutsche Bank was among the first banks in the EU
to report fourth-quarter earnings, taking a further hit of 144
million euros on its Greek debt holdings, roughly in line with
the looming 70 percent deal.
Deutsche's net exposure to Greek debt had shrunk to 448
million euros by the end of 2011 from 1.6 billion euros a year
earlier, mirroring a pullback seen at many banks.
"At the end of the third quarter, banks were mostly in the
60 to 70 percent writedown bracket. They will be taking a bit
more in the fourth quarter but it won't be massive," said John
Hitchins, global chief accountant at PwC.
French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole, which report earnings
starting Feb. 15, will be closely watched given their exposure
to Greece via both sovereign debt and local retail subsidiaries.
Bank of America analysts estimate a 75 percent writedown on
Greek debt would have a net fourth-quarter impact of 445 million
euros for BNP, 180 million euros for Credit Agricole and 145
million euros for SocGen.
Although Credit Agricole is the least exposed to Greek
sovereign debt of the three, with 158 million euros in its
banking book at end-September, it has a big exposure to the
broader Greek economy via its local unit Emporiki.
If a deal for a 70 percent writedown is formalised, the
market price for Greek debt could drift back up to allow lenders
to book a small write back in the first quarter on their
available for sale holdings, Hitchins said.
Andrew Buchanan, a senior technical partner at BDO, said if
a deal between banks and the EU for a 70 percent writedown is
not signed, then the focus for possible writedowns will expand
to include other EU countries struggling with high debt levels.
"In addition to Greece, key countries on the radar at the
moment are Portugal and Hungary. While we are not currently of
the view that those are impaired, they are being watched quite
closely," Buchanan said.
RECAP DISCLOSURES
Some banks face other pressures in earnings reports, such as
telling investors how they will comply with a requirement from
the European Banking Authority to have a core capital buffer of
9 percent by June.
A stress test of lenders in the EU found that 31 banks must
fill a 115 billion euro capital gap aimed at restoring investor
confidence in the sector hit by debt crisis in Greece, Portugal
and other euro zone countries.
The banks have only had to present plans privately to
regulators but some have already made their intentions public or
are already taking action to improve ratios.
"A lot of them have already made it but some still have some
way to go so they will have to publish plans on how to get
there," PwC's Hitchins said.
Deutsche Bank made a point of saying last week it has met
the EBA target already.
"All the banks quote capital ratios in their earnings
statements so if you are short of the target the market is going
to demand an indication of how you are going to close the gap.
There is no regulatory requirement but the analysts want to know
how they are going to get there," Hitchins said.