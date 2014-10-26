BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
VIENNA Oct 26 Austria's Volksbanken Had Capital Shortfall Of 865 Mln Eur At End 2013, has already announced plans to wind down
* Austrian National Bank says Volksbanken had capital shortfall without restructuring measures as of 2016, meets regulatory standards now (Reporting by Michael Shields)
CHICAGO, April 28 An Illinois judge dealt a blow to Chicago's cash-strapped public school system on Friday by dismissing its lawsuit that argued the state's school-funding formula discriminates against minority students.