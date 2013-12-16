Ghana's 91-day T-bill yield falls to 16.3542 pct
ACCRA, April 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 16.3542 at a weekly auction on Thursday from 16.7097 percent last week.
DUBLIN Dec 16 A proposed European fund to wind down banks is not enough on its own and would need backing from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, Ireland's finance minister said on Monday.
"The conversation, rather than the paperwork, would suggest a fund of maybe 55 billion euros, somewhere in that neighbourhood," Michael Noonan told Reuters.
"I think if it's supported by an appropriate backstop it would be sufficient, but on its own it wouldn't. Access to the ESM would be the backstop that would be appropriate."
ACCRA, April 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 16.3542 at a weekly auction on Thursday from 16.7097 percent last week.
NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired a top Morgan Stanley financial adviser who managed nearly $300 million in assets for clients based mainly in Latin America, the bank said on Thursday.