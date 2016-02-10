BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
BRUSSELS Feb 10 The European Commission on Wednesday gave its formal green light to plans in Italy and Hungary to help banks unload bad loans in a bid to restore affected credit markets, the EU executive said in a statement.
The Italian government had reached a preliminary deal in January with the EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on a plan to address the mountain of non-performing loans in banks' balance sheets.
The formal authorisation comes as the Italian government is readying a new law to apply the deal.
The Italian plan foresees a state guarantee to help banks sell their bad loans to individually managed entities.
The Hungarian plan relies instead on a bad bank that will absorb non-performing loans. In both cases the loans will be sold at market prices, the Commission said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017