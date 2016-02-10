(Corrects value of Italian bad loans in fifth paragraph.)

BRUSSELS Feb 10 Plans by Italy and Hungary to help banks unload bad loans were approved on Wednesday by the European Commission.

Both countries want to get non-performing loans off bank balance sheets to help revive their credit markets. Commission approval was needed to avoid running afoul of European Union rules against state aid to businesses.

"The Commission concluded that neither the Hungarian nor the Italian measures involve state aid within the meaning of the EU rules," the EU executive said in a statement.

But in each case, the Commission set conditions for transferring the bad loans. Those conditions may make the banks less eager to shift the bad debt off their books.

The Italian plan, for example, foresees a state guarantee to help banks sell their bad loans, which total about 200 billion euros worth. But the guarantee will be available only for senior tranches of securitised assets and only if they are sold at market prices to special entities, which would then try to sell off the debt.

Also, the guarantee for the senior tranche will apply only if more than half the non-guaranteed, risk-bearing junior tranche has been sold to "private market participants," the Commission said.

The Hungarian plan would set up a bad bank to take over non-performing loans from solvent banks. Those banks must be willing to sell at market prices pools of impaired assets backed by commercial real estate, such as offices or hotels. Limits to the sales have been put in place, including a cap on prices.

The Italian government had reached a preliminary agreement in January with the EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, on a plan for non-performing loans.

The formal authorisation comes as the Italian government is readying a new law to apply that agreement. A cabinet meeting on this issue is scheduled later on Wednesday.

The Hungarian bad bank, known as MARK, will have an initial portfolio of 300 billion forints (964 million euros), "which may be increased at a later stage," the Commission said. MARK intends to start buying assets after it publishes the terms and conditions for sales later this month. (1 euro = 311.2303 forints) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, additional reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Julia Fioretti, Larry King)