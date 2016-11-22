BRUSSELS Nov 22 European banks would be able to issue a new category of debt that could be wiped out in a crisis only after shares and bonds but before more secured instruments, such as covered deposits, under a draft EU law seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal aims at facilitating the building up of banks' capital buffers against losses at time when shares and bonds are losing value, forcing lenders to pay more to build the required cushions.

The draft law, to be published by the European Commission on Wednesday, would create a new category of "non-preferred" debt instruments that would be bailed-in -- suffer losses -- only during a bank resolution, the draft text said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)