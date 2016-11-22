BRUSSELS Nov 22 European banks would be able to
issue a new category of debt that could be wiped out in a crisis
only after shares and bonds but before more secured instruments,
such as covered deposits, under a draft EU law seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
The proposal aims at facilitating the building up of banks'
capital buffers against losses at time when shares and bonds are
losing value, forcing lenders to pay more to build the required
cushions.
The draft law, to be published by the European Commission on
Wednesday, would create a new category of "non-preferred" debt
instruments that would be bailed-in -- suffer losses -- only
during a bank resolution, the draft text said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)