BRUSSELS May 28 The European Commission on
Thursday gave France, Italy and nine other EU countries two
months to adopt new EU rules on propping up failed banks or face
legal action.
The rules, known as the bank recovery and resolution
directive (BRRD), seek to shield taxpayers from having to bail
out troubled lenders, forcing creditors and shareholders to
contribute to the rescue in a process known as "bail-in".
The Commission drafted the rules in response to the
financial crisis which started in 2008, giving the 28 countries
in the European Union until the end of last year to apply them.
It said Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Italy,
Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Malta, Poland, Romania
and Sweden had yet to fall in line.
"If they don't comply within two months, the Commission may
decide to refer them to the EU Court of Justice," the EU
executive said in a statement, referring to Europe's highest
court based in Luxembourg.
