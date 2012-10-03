BRUSSELS Oct 3 European leaders have clearly
agreed that the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism, should be able to directly recapitalise banks once a
supervisory mechanism has been put in place, the president of
the European Commission said on Wednesday.
"Heads of state and government agreed on 29 June that the
future ESM should have the possibility to recapitalise banks
directly, once the new supervisory mechanism is in place," Jose
Manuel Barroso told journalists, after a meeting with Ireland's
Prime Minister, Enda Kenny.
"This was agreed clearly in that meeting."
Last month, the June agreement appeared to unravel when
Germany, the Netherlands and Finland laid out the terms under
which they would be willing to allow the European Stability
Mechanism grant such assistance.
