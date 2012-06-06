BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission's new
proposals on banking resolution are an essential step towards
the banking union the European Central Bank and others are
pushing for, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Wednesday.
The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, recommends closer
coordination between countries and the granting of powers to
force losses on the bondholders of failing banks to prevent a
repeat of the chaos after the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
"Today's proposal is an essential step towards Banking Union
in the EU and will make the banking sector more responsible,"
Barroso said in a statement.
"Two weeks ahead of the summit in Los Cabos, the Commission
is presenting a proposal which will help protect our taxpayers
and economies from the impact of any future bank failure."
(Reporting by Luke Baker)