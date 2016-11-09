LONDON Nov 9 Global regulators will make
significant changes to ease the impact of new bank capital rules
and the European Union should not turn its back on the talks,
the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
EU officials have threatened not to apply the new bank
capital rules if they lead to big hikes in capital requirements,
fearing it could lead to banks restricting the flow of lending
to the economy.
Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority,
said he expects the Basel Committee of global banking
supervisors to make big changes to ease the impact of the
planned rules.
The Basel Committee meets later this month to finalise the
rules.
"I am confident that... will lead to significant revisions
to the original reforms package, and I expect the final proposal
will be much closer to what we think they should be," Enria told
the European Parliament's economic affairs committee.
He urged the EU not to "leave the room" when Basel meets
this month.
"If you look at stock market valuations of European banks,
if we don't tighten standards... then this won't reflect well on
European banks," Enria said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)