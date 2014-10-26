BRUSSELS Oct 26 Franco-Belgian lender Dexia and AXA Bank Europe both failed the European Central Bank's stress test, but Belgium's national bank said on Sunday that neither would have to take extra measures to boost their capital.

Belgium's central bank said that Dexia, deemed to have a capital shortfall of 339.4 million euros ($430.0 million) at the end of 2013, benefited from state guarantees and had also sold assets since so no further action was required.

AXA Bank Europe, the Belgian banking arm of French insurance group AXA, also showed up a shortfall of 200.2 million euros. However, it has sold non-core activities and raised capital this year.

"At this stage the bank meets the requirements set by the ECB and is no longer obliged to take any additional measures to strengthen its solvency position," Belgium's central bank said. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)