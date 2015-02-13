LONDON Feb 13 European Union states agreed a
common position on Friday to regulate market benchmarks, opening
the door to negotiations on a final agreement with lawmakers on
new rules to avoid more damaging market rigging scandals.
The draft law was proposed by the bloc's European Commission
after banks were fined for trying to rig interest rate
benchmarks. Since then lenders have also been fined for trying
to manipulate currency benchmarks, prompting lawmakers to
toughen up the draft law.
"Doubts about the integrity of indices used as benchmarks
can undermine market confidence, cause losses to consumers and
investors and distort the real economy," EU presidency Latvia,
which brokered the deal among member states, said in a
statement.
EU states have amended the original draft to widen the net
so that more benchmarks are deemed to be "critical" and thus
subject to the toughest level of supervision and requirements.
"The scope of the regulation is broad, although benchmarks
deemed to be critical will be subject to stricter rules,
including the power for the relevant competent authority to
mandate contributions of input data," the statement added.
The EU's markets watchdog, the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA), will coordinate supervision of
benchmark administrators by national regulators.
For the most important benchmarks, a college of national
supervisors, including ESMA, will be set up and take key
decisions under the deal endorsed by EU states on Friday.
EU states will use their agreement as a basis for
negotiating a final version of the new law with the European
Parliament, which has joint say.
Britain, home to the interest rate and currency benchmarks
that banks tried to rig, is already introducing tougher rules
and sanctions.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)