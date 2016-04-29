* New rules require big banks to issue bonds to boost
capital
* EU says TLAC rules may also apply to next tier banks
* Investors worry about duplication of EU and global rules
LONDON, April 29 New rules requiring the world's
biggest banks to issue bonds that can be used to bolster capital
in a crisis may be extended to the next tier of banks in the
European Union, a senior EU official said on Friday.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) has approved so-called total
loss-absorbency capacity rules, or TLAC, that require big banks
such as Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan
Stanley to issue debt that can be "bailed in" or written
down to bolster depleting core capital.
The rules, due to be phased in from 2019, aim to strengthen
the financial system and avoid taxpayer bailouts of lenders as
seen during the 2007-08 financial crisis.
TLAC will apply to the world's 30 globally systemic banks.
The next tier down would be domestically systemic banks which
could include Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking
Group, Austria's Erste and Sweden's Swedbank
.
Olivier Guersent, director-general of the European
Commission's financial services unit, said he was working with
EU states on how to combine TLAC with similar EU rules known as
MREL, which are being applied to all lenders across the
28-country bloc.
The introduction of both TLAC and MREL has raised industry
concerns over how the two sets of rules would mesh together to
avoid duplication or confusion among investors who buy the
bonds.
"There are a number of trade-offs that need to be decided,"
Guersent told a regulatory conference in Brussels.
"Do you want to limit the applicability of TLAC in Europe to
the very top layer of biggest banks, or do you want to expand
the applicability to smaller banks?" Guersent said.
"The decision has not been taken for the time being."
Big banks such as UBS and Credit Suisse
have already started issuing TLAC-eligible bonds.
Brussels-based Finance Watch, which campaigns for the public
interest in financial services rulemaking, has said that in some
regards TLAC is a weaker standard than MREL.
"There is a danger that TLAC incorporation opens a
discussion on how to de-fang MREL," said Christian Stiefmueller,
senior policy analyst at Finance Watch.
There are also concerns that undermining MREL would weaken
other EU rules that put strict limits on when regulators can use
taxpayer money to bail out a bank, Stiefmueller said.
TLAC is based on risk-weighted assets, a more tailored
approach than MREL, which is based on total assets.
Guersent said there was a need to avoid duplication of
requirements for those lenders who end up being subjected to
TLAC.
The EU would apply TLAC as drawn up by global regulators and
change EU banking rules to make TLAC mandatory under the bloc's
law like MREL, Guersent said.
TLAC was drawn up by the G20's Financial Stability Board,
which has no binding powers.
Guersent also said that making no changes to MREL could lead
to "inconsistencies" and additional requirements for lenders.
