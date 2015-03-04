LONDON, March 4 Britain could face legal action
if it fails to implement the European Union's new rules on
capping banker bonuses as set out in new draft guidelines
published on Wednesday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), the bloc's watchdog,
spelled out in detail how the cap, which came into force last
year and limits bonuses to no more than twice fixed salary,
should be applied.
Existing guidelines on remuneration date back to 2010,
before the EU passed a law to cap bonuses amid public anger over
huge handouts at banks that were rescued by taxpayers during the
2007-09 financial crisis.
Most of the bankers hit by the cap are based in London and
the EBA said in October that "allowances" paid by banks to boost
fixed pay, and hence soften the bonus cap, breach EU rules.
The revised 119-page guidelines put out to public
consultation, will come into force by the end of this year,
meaning that Britain and other EU states will have to apply them
to bonuses paid in early 2016, or explain publicly why not.
If the EBA feels an explanation not to comply is without
merit, it could "name and shame" the national regulator, and
even take the member state to the bloc's top court, which has
powers to levy fines.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)