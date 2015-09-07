LONDON, Sept 7 The number of bankers earning a
million euros or more a year in the European Union fell to 3,178
in 2013, down from 3,530 a year earlier, with two-thirds based
in London, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.
Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, was home to
2,086 bankers earning more than a million euros, the European
Banking Authority (EBA) said in its annual update on earning
figures which don't give a bank-by-bank breakdown.
The EBA also said the average ratio of bonuses to fixed pay
in 2013 was 104.27 percent - meaning bonuses were only slightly
more than basic pay - for so-called "identified staff" or the
high earners who are in key roles and come under tougher
scrutiny.
This represents a fall from 108.74 in 2012 and 204.76
percent in 2010.
The EBA's next set of figures for 2014, however, are
expected to show a bigger drop in the ratio to reflect the EU's
new cap on bonuses which limits them to no more than basic pay
or twice that amount with shareholder approval.
The cap will force many banks to restructure the pay packets
of their top bankers.
"In addition, the report highlights that remuneration
practices within institutions were not sufficiently harmonised.
In particular, the application of deferral and pay-out in
instruments differed significantly across member states and
institutions," the EBA said.
Based on all staff at banks in the EU, just 0.106 percent
were so-called high earners in 2013.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)