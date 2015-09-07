(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 7 The number of bankers earning a
million euros a year or more in the European Union has started
to fall even before the impact of a cap on bonus payments is
fully felt, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.
There were 3,178 bankers in the EU on at least a million
euros a year, including bonuses, in 2013, down from 3,530 a year
earlier, although that was partly due to exchange rates as
two-thirds are based in London, the European Banking Authority
(EBA) said in its annual update on earnings figures.
It said its next set of figures for 2014, due to be
published at the end of this year, will show a drop in the
average ratio of bonuses to fixed pay, highlighting the "full
impact" of the bloc's new bonus cap.
Bankers' pay has faced curbs on how it can be structured
since lenders had to be rescued by taxpayers during the 2007-09
financial crisis, sparking public anger.
The cap, which will affect bonuses awarded from last year,
limits a bonus to no more than basic pay or twice that amount
with shareholder approval.
In 2013, the average ratio of bonuses to fixed pay was
104.27 percent, EBA said - meaning bonuses were only slightly
more than basic pay - for so-called "identified staff" or the
high earners who are in key roles and come under tougher
scrutiny.
That represents a fall from 108.74 in 2012 and 204.76
percent in 2010, but for some lenders the ratio was still 200
percent or more. EBA's report did not give a breakdown of banks'
individual pay deals.
The cap will force many banks to restructure the pay packets
of their top bankers.
Some lenders had tried to soften the impact of the bonus cap
by lifting basic pay through paying additional "allowances", a
step the EBA has ruled as being largely contrary to EU law.
"In addition, the report highlights that remuneration
practices within institutions were not sufficiently harmonised.
In particular, the application of deferral and pay-out in
instruments differed significantly across member states and
institutions," the EBA said.
Based on all staff at banks in the EU, just 0.106 percent
were so-called high earners in 2013.
The EBA said shrinkage in millionaire bankers in 2013 was
partly driven by changes in exchange rates and lower sector
profitability. The threshold is set at a million euros ($1.1
million) but bankers in Britain - the EU's biggest financial
centre - are paid in sterling.
In 2013, Britain was home to 2,086 bankers earning more than
1 million euros, EBA said. At current exchange rates, however, 1
million euros is worth 731,000 pounds.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(1 British pound = 1.3678 euros)
