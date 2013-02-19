BRUSSELS Feb 19 Diplomatic talks to introduce a
cap on banker bonuses in the European Union stalled after
representatives of EU countries and the bloc's parliament failed
to reach agreement on Tuesday, officials said.
The talks centre on a reform, which is part of the
implementation of so-called Basel III bank capital rules aimed
at preventing a repeat of the financial crisis. The new rules
could cap banker bonuses at the level of their salaries.
One official who followed the discussions said that there
had been no agreement on bonuses, with several parties unhappy
with a proposal to allow for a higher cap on bonuses of three
times salary.
"There still remain a few issues to be resolved," said a
spokeswoman for Ireland, which as the holder of the rotating EU
presidency, steered the talks.
"More intensive work needs to be done," she said, adding
that another round of negotiations on February 27 would
hopefully result in a deal.
