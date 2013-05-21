LONDON May 21 EU regulators confirmed on
Tuesday they will cap bonuses of bankers earning more than
500,000 euros a year and added other conditions to make the pay
ceiling harder to smash.
The headline figure was leaked last Friday, triggering
warnings by banks in the European Union that they may lose staff
to other parts of the world, and that London, the bloc's top
financial centre, could be damaged.
Accounting firm PwC predicted that up to 10 times the number
of bankers in London will be hit compared with current pay
curbs.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the purpose of the
draft rules, out for public consultation until Aug. 21, is to
have a common pan-EU definition for national regulators to
decide which bankers will come within the pay curb net.
The EBA is fleshing out a new EU law that includes the bonus
cap, which lawmakers say is needed to crack down on excessive
risk taking at banks. The cap will hit bonuses awarded for 2014
and due to be handed out in early 2015.
The EU already applies a tougher version of bank pay limits
agreed by world leaders during the financial crisis and the cap
will be the toughest curb of its kind in the world.
Lawyers said the EBA's criteria will mean far more bankers
coming within the regulatory net than for existing curbs which
are limited to deferring parts of a bonus over several years.
"It will have a disproportionate effect on London as
compared to other European centres which have smaller numbers of
people earning at this level and will further handicap London's
ability to compete for talent on the world stage," said Stefan
Martin, an employment lawyer at Allen & Overy.
Employee bonuses will be capped if they meet one or more of
three conditions related to:
- actual or relative pay
- whether the employee is a major risk taker
- whether bank itself deems the employee's bonus should be
capped.
The EBA also proposed a get out clause.
If employees come within the net only because of how much
they are paid, banks can exclude them if they can show the
staffer has no material impact on how much risk the lender takes
on.
The EBA will hold a public hearing in London on July 4.
(Editing by David Cowell)