* EBA proposes range of "triggers" for bonus wipeouts
* Curb to apply on bonuses awarded for 2014 onwards
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 29 Bankers could see part of their
bonus wiped out if their employer's capital position falls below
certain levels, according to a proposal from the European
Union's banking regulator aimed at protecting taxpayers.
The EU has approved a law to cap bonuses from 2014 at no
more than an employee's fixed salary, although the world's
toughest curb on awards to senior bankers also allows a bonus of
up to twice salary if shareholders approve.
The aim is to clamp down on excessive risk taking seen in
the run up to the 2008/09 financial crisis to win big bonuses.
Under existing EU rules up to half of a bonus can be paid in
cash, with the rest in shares that the employee can cash in over
several years.
The new law allows other instruments like bonds to be used
for the deferred portion and on Monday the European Banking
Authority (EBA) proposed conditions for their use, such as when
they must be written down if a bank gets into trouble.
"Instruments should provide incentives for staff to act in
the long-term interest of the institution," the EBA said.
If bonds known as contingent capital or CoCos, a form of
hybrid debt, are used they must be written down if a bank's
total tier one capital falls below 8.5 percent of risk-weighted
assets, it said.
Lower quality bonds would have an even higher wipe-out
"trigger" of around 10.5 percent to help bring a bank's capital
level back up to minimum levels and shield taxpayers from having
to bailout out lenders, as occurred in the financial crisis.
The watchdog is also examining whether just one universal
trigger - when a bank's core, top quality capital falls below
the 7 percent minimum - would be simpler.
The bulk of an instrument used in a bonus must be issued on
the open market to other investors as well, to make sure it is
priced in a transparent way to stop banks trying to get round
the rule, the EBA said.
If an instrument is issued solely for paying bonuses, then
it will have to comply with further conditions such as a cap on
dividends or interest it can pay out to the holders.
The EBA said additional costs to banks from the conditions
it has proposed would be very limited.
After a public consultation started on Monday, the EBA will
publish final rules in 2014 that will be binding on all the
bloc's 28 member countries. The cap applies to bankers whose
basic salary is over 500,000 euros ($663,200), most of whom are
in London.