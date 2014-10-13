* EU banks watchdog set to publish allowance report shortly
* Level of pay contract disruption hinges on start date
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 13 Top bankers in London and
elsewhere in the European Union find out in coming days if their
pay contracts may be torn up to stop their attempts at softening
the bloc's cap on bonuses.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), an EU watchdog, is due
to publish a report on whether so-called monthly or quarterly
"allowances" some banks now give top staff to boost their pay,
are simply a ploy to blunt the cap's impact.
Bonuses are capped at no more than fixed salary, or twice
that amount with shareholder approval, starting with payouts for
their 2014 performance to be paid out next year.
The cap is one of the EU's main responses to the 2007-09
financial crisis which forced taxpayers to bail out lenders. The
aim is to quell public anger over big bonuses and reduce the
incentive to take huge risks in a bid to win a bigger payout.
"Emotions are running high on this issue and I am expecting
them to say that allowances are caught by the remuneration
provision in spirit," said Jacqui Hatfield, a financial services
partner at ReedSmith law firm.
Banks, including HSBC, Barclays and Citi
have introduced allowances. Most bankers affected by the
cap are in London where regulators have given such allowances
the nod as the British government challenges the cap in the EU's
top court, with the outcome due around early 2015.
Lenders have been asked to submit templates to the EBA of
how their pay is structured and could face a dilemma.
"If you are an employer you have contractual guarantees
between you and the employee. Although a regulatory body might
come in and say you can't do that anymore, you are still left
with that contractual commitment," said Jules Quinn, a lawyer at
Jones Day.
"INVENTED REVENUE"
EBA was asked by the bloc's financial services chief Michel
Barnier, to report on allowances, which he has dubbed "a new
category of invented revenue".
John Ahern, also at Jones Day, said EBA's report may create
a difficult situation for banks as they face potentially having
to claw back some of the allowances already paid.
"I expect that there is going to be a wholesale review of
contractual commitments. We are going to see a lot of
contractual amendments going forward," Ahern said.
The EBA report could include recommendations making it clear
what sort of allowances, if any, are acceptable.
The level of potential disruption to pay contracts will
depend on whether changes by EBA are backdated or phased in.
"I think if they say no to allowances it will apply to
payments made in the next financial year. I don't think it will
be retrospective," ReedSmith's Hatfield said.
The report will feed into a broader review by EBA on all EU
banker remuneration guidelines. That review will be put out to
public consultation around year end and take effect in the first
half of 2015.
