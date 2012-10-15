* UK wants way to block ECB from overruling Bank of England
* Britain seeks voting safeguards to counterbalance ECB
* Banking union key to stabilising euro financial system
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 Britain is pushing for changes
to a proposed euro zone banking union to dilute the power of the
European Central Bank, EU officials said, potentially hampering
efforts to build the infrastructure urgently needed to underpin
the euro.
Last month, the European Commission proposed making the ECB
responsible for supervising lenders as a step towards a banking
union where chiefly euro zone countries would jointly tackle
problem banks and shield savers' deposits.
But the proposal, central to closer economic integration in
the currency area, has encountered opposition in Britain that
could delay or even derail banking union.
Britain intends to propose a system that would give
countries outside the banking union the possibility of blocking
those within the project from clubbing together to shape EU-wide
regulations, said EU officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"The concern is that the Bank of England can find itself
outvoted by the ECB on aspects of rule making," said one
official. Britain will not join the banking union. The Bank of
England will become the UK regulator next year.
"They are worried that the euro area will be able to push
through a whole lot of decisions of its own volition. They are
looking for something with checks and balances."
Although the discussion is technical, it is highly
politically charged. Speaking privately, a second EU official
said it could further sour an already strained relationship
between Britain and the bloc.
The banking union would have three major steps: the ECB
takes over monitoring euro zone banks and others that sign up; a
single fund is created to close down and settle the debts of
failed banks; and a comprehensive scheme to protect savers'
deposits is established.
As well as building the foundations for better control of
banks, the new supervision should also allow the new euro zone
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to directly
inject capital into struggling banks, such as those in Spain,
breaking the interdependence between weak banks and indebted
nations that has fuelled the regional crisis.
Officials from the European Union's 27 countries met in
Brussels last week to discuss the extent of the ECB's powers
under the new structure and what authority should remain with
national regulators.
They also addressed one of the key obstacles to the project
- how to cater for the 10 EU countries that are not in the euro
zone and allay their fears that they could be sidelined in the
new structure.
Britain favours a banking union because it should unite all
17 countries using the euro behind problem banks and end the
previously haphazard approach that left weak states such as
Ireland to shoulder the cost of propping up banks themselves.
But Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, fears the
ECB will use its authority to impose EU-wide regulation that
would favour countries with the euro and put London's financial
centre, using sterling, at a disadvantage.
"It seems unlikely that the ECB would ride roughshod over
the wishes of the Bank of England, but that is what the British
Treasury is worried about," said the first official. "They want
safeguards to make sure that doesn't happen."
BREAKING POINT
Britain and all other members of the European Union must
give the green light to the banking union before it can go
ahead, an approval that could be delayed or withheld if London's
concerns are not addressed.
In particular, London is focused on changing the system of
voting when regulators from across the European Union meet to
flesh out EU law, such as defining in detail the type of capital
reserves that qualify as a cushion against banks' risky assets.
Those regulators meet under the umbrella of the European
Banking Authority, but London is concerned that countries in the
euro zone - united under the supervision of the ECB - would use
their combined clout to force through rules that work in their
favour.
They would like to see a double vote take place - one for
those in the banking union and another for non-euro countries
outside - before any final decision on EU regulation is taken.
This could offer those countries outside the scheme an effective
veto.
A spokesman for the British Treasury said: "We've
consistently said that the euro area, like any single currency,
needs closer economic and fiscal integration to secure its
future. More integrated supervision of euro area banks is a part
of that."
"We've also been clear that any measures must be compatible
with the single market, and uphold a level playing field for all
EU member states."
Britain's concerns about banking union and the political
direction of the wider European Union threaten to create a
significant obstacle to building one of the central planks in
the euro zone's response to the crisis.
Britain has often fought with Brussels over regulation. But
as the mood in his ruling Conservative Party has hardened
against Europe, relations have become increasingly frayed.
Earlier this year, British Prime Minister David Cameron
refused to sign up to a fiscal pact for strict budget discipline
in the euro zone after similar demands he made to protect
London's financial centre were rejected.
EU leaders will meet this week on Thursday and Friday, and
banking union is among the issues they are set to discuss.