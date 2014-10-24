(In eigth paragraph, corrects to show de la Mora is head of
consultancy Alvarez & Marsal in Spain and Portugal)
By Steve Slater and Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 24 Britain's regulator told banks
this week they must use a stricter measure of how they measure
capital under a health check of lenders that will be released on
Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) is assessing how 123
European banks would cope under a recession scenario and will
release its findings of their capital strength on a so-called
transitional basis.
That varies by country, depending on the pace they are
applying the global Basel III capital rules that have to be
fully in place by 2019. The methodology used is important
because it could make a significant difference to findings on
their capital ratios.
Britain - which is implementing Basel rules earlier than the
global guidelines - has told banks they must use the method they
currently report under, which is effectively the full Basel III
rules, four industry sources said.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), part of the Bank
of England, had previously told banks to report results on the
less strict transitional basis "in order to improve
comparability and consistency across EU firms." (here#)
The PRA declined to comment. The EBA said it made clear in
April that transitional capital rules should be the "current"
rules in place in each country.
Reporting on a minimum transitional basis and the full Basel
III basis could alter capital ratios by up to 1 percentage
point, analysts said.
"When banks compare themselves against others they will
point out the different treatment in national criteria. If some
of the UK banks lose 100 basis points because of transitional
arrangements that are not being applied to others, that is a
fair point," said Fernando de la Mora, head in Spain and
Portugal of consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.
MOST INTERESTING NUMBER
As well as the headline transitional numbers released by the
EBA, it will release a "fully loaded" capital number for each
lender for comparison purposes.
That will be the most interesting number for comparisons,
especially for the big banks, de la Mora said.
The phasing of Basel III rules is a complex issue that
includes how banks make deductions to capital for deferred tax
assets and intangible assets.
The EBA is coordinating the test but national authorities
are overseeing the process.
Analysts expect all Britain's banks to have common equity
equivalent to 5.5 percent at least of their risk-weighted
assets, as required to "pass" the EBA healthcheck. But there is
likely to be scrutiny on banks whose capital is only slightly
above that target.
Four British banks are taking the EBA's test - state-backed
Royal Bank of Scotland, along with HSBC, Lloyds
Banking Group and Barclays.
The PRA is conducting its own UK stress test, which covers
eight banks and building societies and includes a more adverse
scenario for the UK economy and house prices. The results of
that test will be released on Dec. 16.
(Editing by David Holmes)