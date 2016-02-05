* EU official wants to ease burden on smaller lenders
* Change follows call by Germany, UK
* Proposal marks departure for Europe
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 5 The European Union will adapt
global bank capital rules to ease the burden on smaller lenders
and encourage more investment in companies and infrastructure,
the bloc's financial services chief said on Friday.
It marks a departure for Europe which, until now, has
largely cut and pasted bank capital rules written by the global
Basel Committee into EU law and applied them to lenders of all
sizes.
Recently, EU members states like Britain and Germany have
called for a more "proportionate" approach for smaller lenders
to ease their regulatory burden, a step EU financial services
commissioner Jonathan Hill said on Friday he would take.
"While there is still some unfinished business at the Basel
Committee, I want to aim for a period of greater regulatory
stability ahead. Businesses need that certainty to be able to
plan and invest," Hill said in a speech in London.
"I want us to apply rules in a way that takes account of
their implications for European businesses," Hill said.
The EU has been criticised by Basel for deviating from some
of its rules, but the bloc has argued that the rules are meant
for the big banks. The United States has only applied Basel
rules in the past to its major lenders.
This approach will shape legislative proposals later this
year for implementing global rules requiring the world's biggest
banks, like HSBC and BNP Paribas, to issue bonds, known as TLAC,
that could be written down to raise funds if the banks were ever
in difficulties.
"And that's also how I'll be approaching issues like the Net
Stable Funding Ratio, NSFR, and on the Leverage Ratio," Hill
added, referring to two other Basel rules being rolled out
globally.
Hill said he would hold talks with the European Parliament
and EU states -- whose backing is needed for changes to become
law -- before his proposal on "how to apply these rules in a way
that makes sense for Europe."
He will look at how bank reporting requirements can be
simplified and compliance costs cut.
"I'd like to take a more proportionate approach to smaller
banks and take a close look at whether it really makes sense to
have the same compliance requirements for all banks and all
business models," Hill said.
He will consider whether cutting capital charges on banks
that invest in infrastructure would boost long-term investment,
a step already being taken for insurers in the EU.
"And for lending to small and medium sized enterprises, I
want to check that the thresholds under which loans can qualify
for lower capital requirements are high enough," he added.
He will seek to iron out differences across the EU in the
way regulators give exemptions or too much flexibility to banks
from some capital requirements, a task the European Central Bank
is also looking at.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)