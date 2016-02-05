LONDON Feb 5 There remains too much country
specific discretion in the European Union's single banking
'rulebook' and more focus needs to be given to potentially risky
small banks, the head of the Bank For International Settlements
said on Friday.
Jaime Caruana, the General Manager of the Swiss-based forum
of major central banks, said it "would be good" if work on
harmonising the EU's banking rules continued and cautioned
against what he described as "excessive" national discretions.
"I don't think it would be good to have diverse definitions
of non-performing loans," he said at a European Banking
Authority conference.
"I would also be in favour of more proportionality (in focus
on risks)," he added. The focus "should be more on risks, not
just on size" and also said the ties between banks and the
sovereign debt they hold from their homes countries remained an
issue.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones)