By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Radu-Sorin Marinas
SOFIA/BUCHAREST Oct 26 Some of the strongest
ripples from the European Central Bank's landmark stress tests
could be felt in eastern Europe as multinational lenders short
of capital mull the future of their Balkan operations, while
others face extra losses.
The 25 banks that failed the health check included four
which own subsidiaries in eastern Europe. Some banks that passed
were found to have overvalued their assets in the region by a
significant margin, something that will force them to hold more
capital and makes them likely to eventually face extra losses.
"The Greek banks have relatively profitable units in eastern
Europe and selling them off looks like the easy and fast way to
ensure capital. This is a possible option," said Lachezar
Bogdanov, an economic analyst with Sofia-based think-tank
Industry Watch.
Greece's Eurobank, Piraeus Bank and
National Bank of Greece, all failed the ECB's test
based on the narrow definition of not having enough capital at
the end of last year. They will have to issue little if any new
equity, but they will have to stringently stick to their
restructuring plans which involve reducing Balkan and other
international holdings.
Central European units were a drag on Raiffeisen
and Erste Bank, who were found by the ECB to have
overvalued their assets in the region, along with Norway's DNB
which the ECB said had significantly overvalued assets
in its unit in Estonia.
The overall picture from the stress tests was more positive,
showing banks in the European Union's former Communist member
states were sound, cementing a pattern since the 2008 crisis for
the region's subsidiaries to perform better than some of their
parents.
QUICK CAPITAL BOOST
Banking industry insiders in eastern Europe have said for
months the stress tests could be the trigger for Greek lenders
to sell subsidiaries, since the parents were already in
difficulty following the Greek debt crisis.
An official at NBG told Reuters it plans to sell a small
stake in Turkey's Finansbank and divest other non-core assets,
but does not plan sales of its Balkan units. An official at
Eurobank said some light divestment of its Balkan units is
included in restructuring plan, as did an official at Piraeus.
A former Bulgarian central bank official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said sell-offs by Greek banks that had
been talked about for some time were likely now to be back on
the agenda.
But he said finding a buyer willing to make a good offer may
be hard because a run on Bulgarian lender Corpbank
earlier this year has made the sector less attractive.
Representatives of National Bank of Greece's United
Bulgarian Bank and Eurobank Bulgaria declined to
comment on whether their parents might sell them. Piraeus
Bulgaria was not available for comment.
A sell-off in neighbouring Romania may also make sense for
some Greek lenders.
"They are pretty well capitalised in Romania because of the
central bank's rule, so their parent banks could make them
candidates for sale," said a banking sector analyst, who did not
want to be named because of the sensitivity of discussing rival
banks' intentions.
Eurobank Romanian unit Bancpost and National Bank of Greece
unit Banca Romaneasca declined to comment. Piraeus Bank Romania
said its parent in Athens may issue a statement on Monday.
A Warsaw-based analyst said on Sunday Portugal's Millennium
BCP, which failed the test, may reduce its stake in its
Polish business Bank Millennium, but a spokesman for
BCP in Lisbon said no sale of the Polish unit was planned.
DRAG ON PARENTS
On the other side of the equation, exposure to parts of
central Europe was a liability to some euro zone banks.
Stress test data on Norway's DNB Bank, which passed
the test, showed that the ECB's view that it had overvalued
assets in its Estonian bank resulted in the largest reduction of
its critical equity ratio amongst the 130 banks reviewed.
Austrian lenders Erste and Raiffeisen, which are heavily
exposed to central Europe, passed the stress tests, but Austrian
central bank governor Ewald Nowotny said Hungary and Ukraine
were throwing up issues for banks under his supervision.
Ukraine's economy is shrinking because of fighting with
pro-Moscow separatists while Hungary is making banks foot the
bill for a relief scheme for holders of foreign currency
mortgages.
Nowotny said of the Hungarian market: "not least for
political reasons, it now clearly has problems."
In a statement, Erste said the increased risk provisions it
had already put in place because of the European Central Bank's
Asset Quality Review (AQR) were mainly related to Hungarian and
Romanian assets.
The AQR stress test data for Raiffeisen listed, among the
portfolios where the bank had to make the biggest adjustments,
Hungarian resident real estate, the type of loans that fall
under the government's relief scheme.
