LONDON Nov 14 A top European Union legal
advisor will next week give a verdict on Britain's efforts to
overturn a limit on banker bonuses imposed by the bloc, setting
the tone for a court decision in 2015.
Britain, home to Europe's biggest financial services hub, is
contesting an EU law that limits a bonus to no more than a
banker's fixed pay or twice that amount with shareholder
approval.
It has argued that giving EU regulators the power to enforce
a cap goes beyond the bloc's treaties as pay should fall within
the purview of member states.
An advisor to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in
Luxembourg, where the challenge is being heard, will give an
opinion on Nov. 20. Such opinions are non-binding but they
typically partly or totally backed by the full court.
Banks have been bumping up fixed pay of top staff with new
monthly or quarterly "allowances" to soften the cap's impact,
but the bloc's European Banking Authority regulator said last
month that most of these add-ons breach the EU law.
Britain has already lost one attempt in the ECJ to row back
on centralised EU powers over a European law that gives another
EU watchdog the power to impose curbs on a member state in
relation to the short-selling of shares.
Britain's top banking supervisor has said it is too late to
alter allowances paid so far ahead of the upcoming bonus round
that starts in early 2015.
The ECJ is expected to rule on the UK challenge sometime in
first half of next year.
