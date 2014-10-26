(Adds quotes, detail)
NICOSIA Oct 26 Results of stress tests on
Cyprus's banking sector have shown a re-establishment of
stability in the banking sector, and could expedite the complete
lifting of capital controls, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades
said.
"It won't be tomorrow but we shall commence the process of
lifting the very last restrictions soon, in a gradual and staged
manner," Georgiades told Reuters.
Cyprus imposed capital restrictions to prevent a bank
deposit flight in 2013 at the height of a tumultuous bailout
from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Domestic restrictions have been dismantled, but large capital
transactions abroad still have to be vetted.
Tests on three Cypriot banks on Sunday showed only one,
Hellenic Bank, requiring 105 million euros in
additional capital under an adverse scenario. Two others, Bank
of Cyprus and the Co-Op, although showing shortfalls
last year, have addressed those issues in the meantime.
Georgiades said the fact the stress tests showed that a 1
billion euro buffer was unnecessary for the financial sector
materially pushed down projections of public debt.
The buffer was included specifically for Co-Op Bank, which
received a 1.5 billion euro cash injection this year out of a 10
billion euro bailout package agreed with international lenders
in March 2013.
"It will now be below 105 percent, much closer to 103
percent," Georgiades said, referring to 2015.
"This represents a major change of circumstances... And
obviously one which makes the target of going below the symbolic
threshold of 100 percent perfectly feasible before 2017."
The EU and the IMF had forecast a public debt of 126 percent
of gross domestic product for the island nation in 2015,
factoring in the 1 billion euro buffer.
