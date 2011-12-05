COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The head of Denmark's
biggest banking group, Danske Bank, said on Monday
that a European Commission proposal to introduce a Europe-wide
tax on financial transactions was a bad idea and "completely
meaningless."
"It is not wise when the EU Commission for instance proposes
to introduce a tax on financial transactions," Danske Bank Chief
Executive Peter Straarup told the annual meeting of the Danish
Bankers Association of which he is chairman.
"Such a tax is completely meaningless," Straarup said.
