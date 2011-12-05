COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The head of Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank, said on Monday that a European Commission proposal to introduce a Europe-wide tax on financial transactions was a bad idea and "completely meaningless."

"It is not wise when the EU Commission for instance proposes to introduce a tax on financial transactions," Danske Bank Chief Executive Peter Straarup told the annual meeting of the Danish Bankers Association of which he is chairman.

"Such a tax is completely meaningless," Straarup said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)